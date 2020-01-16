MORRICE — A casino bus trip is planned for Feb. 15.
The Blue Lakes bus will depart from the Morrice High School parking lot at noon and return at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $45 each and guests will receive $25 back from the casino. Raffles and games will be played on the bus with great prizes awarded. There are only 56 seats so early purchase is encouraged.
All proceeds will be donated to the Fireworks for the Homecoming Festival 2020. For tickets, contact Belinda Markell at (989) 627-7917 or Barb Ryan at (517) 648-6224.
