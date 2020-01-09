DURAND — Durand Railroad Days Royalty Committee is accepting applications for 2020 Railroad Days queen, attendant, princess and prince.
The crowning ceremony is at 6:30 p.m.March 13 in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station, 200 Railroad St.
All winners will represent the 45th annual Durand Railroad Days Festival May 14-17. The Railroad Days Royalty will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the coming year.
The committee is accepting applications for females interested in representing Durand as Miss Railroad Days 2020 queen and attendant.
The qualifications for candidates have changed; candidates must be between 15 to 20, attending or have attended Durand Area High School or have a Durand mailing address.
Scholarships provided by Randy Wise of Durand and Railroad Days of $1,000 for the queen and $500 for her attendant will be awarded to the winners at the end of their reign.
Each candidate must secure a business sponsor that will provide the $50 entry fee. Candidates must submit a written summary with their application telling the committee why they feel they would be a good choice to represent Durand as Miss Railroad Days 2020. They will also be interviewed as part of the selection process. They will be judged on their application entry essay, interview, answers to questions, poise, presentation, confidence, personality, and clarity of speech.
Candidates will present themselves in business casual attire for the interview and in formal wear for the crowning ceremony.
The princess and prince contests are for girls and boys 7 to 10 years old who attend Durand Area Schools or have a Durand mailing address. Applicants must secure a sponsor to provide the $50 entry fee and place the contestant’s canister in their business for the two weeks of voting.
Each cent collected in contestant’s canister will equal one vote. Winner will be determined by the most votes received.
Winnersand will be announced in coordination with the Miss Railroad Days crowning ceremony.
All contestants will be photographed courtesy of A&R Portraits.
Applications are available at durandrailroaddays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.