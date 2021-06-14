Laingsburg amphitheater gears up for grand opening

LAINGSBURG — When Gail Geasler initially set out to organize a summer concert series in Laingsburg seven years ago, many area residents questioned how she’d be able to pay for the bands.
To them, the idea of businesses offering money to sponsor musical acts seemed far fetched.
Nonetheless, Geasler persisted, forming connections with area business leaders and musicians to make live music in McClintock Park a reality.
An amphitheater in the park, once a distant dream in the early 2000s, has also come to fruition, with a grand opening set for 6 p.m. Friday.
Festivities will begin with a performance by the Laingsburg Community Singers. The Jack Clarkson Band will take the stage shortly thereafter at 7 p.m.
Food trucks Dairy Den, MI Vegan and Got Smoke will be stationed at the park. Bubbles, sidewalk chalk and hula hoops will be available for kids, courtesy of Hometown Childcare.
Music in the Park will continue every Friday at the amphitheater through Aug. 13, with performances beginning at 7 p.m. All shows are free and open to the public.
“It’s very exciting,” Geasler said. “I really didn’t see us getting (the amphitheater) this quickly. It definitely was a blessing.”
The amphitheater was put out for bids in January 2020 after the city secured approximately $472,061 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, as well as $49,375 in Community Assistance funds from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) — $521,436 total — to finance the project.
The city found itself in a difficult spot, however, as bids from Woodhull Construction — $694,046.22 — and Laux Construction — $721,439.90 — each came in more than $170,000 over budget.
To close the funding gap, the city opted to make several alterations to the original design, including scrapping a cement seating area and reducing the size of the band shell. That still left about a $100,000 cost overrun.
Determined to see the project through, the Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously May 4, 2020, to allocate up to $100,000 to support the project, setting a “not-to-exceed” budget of $539,000.
The council unanimously approved a contract with Woodhull Construction May 11, 2020. Officials broke ground on the facility in August 2020.
Laingsburg Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby, a driving force in the project from the beginning, is thrilled to see the space come to life.
“I feel very proud of my involvement in the way this project was successfully implemented,” she said. “I did not do this alone and I appreciate the support staff, volunteers, city officials and MEDC partners who never wavered in their commitment to completing the amphitheater.”
Root Doctor, Rachel Rodriguez, Show Down and Stone Street Revival are among this year’s acts for Music in the Park, a series Geasler remains committed to pursuing as she and others strive to make Laingsburg a destination.
A visit to the Wheatland Music Festival, a multi-day music event in Remus, has served as a constant inspiration of what Geasler hopes Laingsburg’s concert series will ultimately become — an escape.
“It wasn’t the music, it was the feel, it was the people,” Geasler said of her experience at Wheatland. “I think this (series in Laingsburg) is something that I can keep growing.”
As city officials prepare to formally open the amphitheater Friday, Willoughby can’t help but feel a sense of relief.
“There were a lot of stressful moments getting to the finish, it was worth it all,” Willoughby said. “The completion of the amphitheater is the beginning of a new opportunity for music, arts and culture in Laingsburg. I am looking forward to what’s next.”
The rest of the 2021 Music in the Park lineup includes:
June 25 — Kathy Ford Band
July 9 — Root Doctor
July 16 — Global Village
July 23 — Rachel Rodriguez
July 30 — Sudden Impact
Aug. 6 — Show Down
Aug. 13 — Stone Street Revival
For more information, call city hall at (517) 651-5374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.