Laingsburg amphitheater gears up for grand opening

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 55F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 55F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.