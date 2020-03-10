OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival this week announced candidates for the 2019 Curwood Festival princess pageant.

There are nine girls competing for the title of Curwood Princess. The Miss Curwood Queen pageant is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. The princess pageant takes place at the same time.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The theater opens at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased when doors open, as well as at the Curwood Festival office this week. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12.

Princess candidates include:

Olivia Binger, 9

School: Owosso Central Elementary, fourth grade

Parents: Scott and Marcy Binger

Hobbies and special interests: Dance, swimming and softball

Kennedy Buza, 8

School: Owosso Emerson Elementary, third grade

Parents: Anthony and Jacalynn Buza

Hobbies and special interests: Dance, drawing and swimming

Rachel Calkins, 9

School: Homeschool

Parents: Dan and Mary Jo Calkins

Hobbies and special interests: Soccer

Natalie Jaime, 9

School: Owosso Central Elementary, fourth grade

Parents: Adam and Jessica Jaime

Hobbies and special interests: Dance, theater, cooking and crafts

Zoie Klein, 8

School: Owosso Emerson Elementary, second grade

Parents: Brent and Kari Klein

Hobbies and special interests: Soccer, showing horses and singing

Adyson Miculka, 8

School: Owosso Central Elementary, third grade

Parents: Jason and Carrie Miculka

Hobbies and special interests: Dance, swimming and playing with friends

Nova Riley, 8

School: Owosso Central Elementary, third grade

Parents: Matt and Kristen Riley

Hobbies and special interests: Art, playing Minecraft

Kaleigh Slingerland, 9

School: Owosso Central Elementary, fourth grade

Parents: Jay and Alisa Slingerland

Hobbies and special interests: Soccer, dance and art

Mackenzie Zayas, 10

School: Owosso Bryant Elementary, fourth grade

Parents: Eddie and Christy Zayas

Hobbies and special interests: Dance, baton, cheerleading and coloring

