OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival this week announced candidates for the 2019 Curwood Festival princess pageant.
There are nine girls competing for the title of Curwood Princess. The Miss Curwood Queen pageant is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. The princess pageant takes place at the same time.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The theater opens at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased when doors open, as well as at the Curwood Festival office this week. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12.
Princess candidates include:
Olivia Binger, 9
School: Owosso Central Elementary, fourth grade
Parents: Scott and Marcy Binger
Hobbies and special interests: Dance, swimming and softball
Kennedy Buza, 8
School: Owosso Emerson Elementary, third grade
Parents: Anthony and Jacalynn Buza
Hobbies and special interests: Dance, drawing and swimming
Rachel Calkins, 9
School: Homeschool
Parents: Dan and Mary Jo Calkins
Hobbies and special interests: Soccer
Natalie Jaime, 9
School: Owosso Central Elementary, fourth grade
Parents: Adam and Jessica Jaime
Hobbies and special interests: Dance, theater, cooking and crafts
Zoie Klein, 8
School: Owosso Emerson Elementary, second grade
Parents: Brent and Kari Klein
Hobbies and special interests: Soccer, showing horses and singing
Adyson Miculka, 8
School: Owosso Central Elementary, third grade
Parents: Jason and Carrie Miculka
Hobbies and special interests: Dance, swimming and playing with friends
Nova Riley, 8
School: Owosso Central Elementary, third grade
Parents: Matt and Kristen Riley
Hobbies and special interests: Art, playing Minecraft
Kaleigh Slingerland, 9
School: Owosso Central Elementary, fourth grade
Parents: Jay and Alisa Slingerland
Hobbies and special interests: Soccer, dance and art
Mackenzie Zayas, 10
School: Owosso Bryant Elementary, fourth grade
Parents: Eddie and Christy Zayas
Hobbies and special interests: Dance, baton, cheerleading and coloring
