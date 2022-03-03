PERRY — The Children’s Community Theater is returning with a production of “King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable.”
The show will involve more than 50 children. Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes prior to the performance at the Perry High School auditorium. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for school-age children.
Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday, and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, email childrenscommunitytheater@gmail.com
