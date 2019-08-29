ST. JOHNS — The public is invited to the Clinton Northern Railway Museum, 107 E. Railroad St. from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday for the chance to feel what the old railroad tools felt like.
Some of those tools from 100 years ago are still made today because the design was right for the task.
People also may tour the old rail cars on the tracks, the model railroad and the museum in the depot or cheer on people who are working with the tools,
The only way to enter the depot parking lot is by driving north on Spring Street from M-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.