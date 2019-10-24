OWOSSO — Aura Investigations, a Michigan-based paranormal investigation team, explored the historic Armory under the light of the Oct. 13 full moon.
A team of seven undertook a five-hour-long examination of the 100-plus-year-old building.
The team has analyzed the data and their official findings of the paranormal investigation will be presented at the Topics@Twelve chamber luncheon Oct. 29.
Business community members and the public are invited to attend the event catered by Roma’s Back Door of Owosso. Doors open and lunch begins at 11:45 a.m.; the program is noon to 1 p.m. Admission is $12 per person for Chamber members and $15 per person for non-members.
RSVP’s for the luncheon are requested by Oct. 28 by calling the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce office at (989) 723-5149 or via email at customerservice@shiawasseechamber.org.
