CORUNNA — The city is moving ahead with an Easter egg hunt in McCurdy Park at 11 a.m. April 16.
The hunt is free to children 12 and under. The city said in a press release that the donation of Easter candy may be short this year and is asking residents to donate small wrapped candy for the hunt.
Candy donations can be dropped off at Corunna City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
