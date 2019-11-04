OWOSSO — Actress Megan Meyer, who recently appeared in the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts’ productions of “Cabaret” and “Matilda,” is one of 10 semifinalists in the “Search for the Roxie” series on Broadway.com.
Meyer’s video submission was selected from hundreds of entries from across the country to compete for the opportunity to go to New York for an audition for the role of Roxie in the long-running musical “Chicago.” Three women will be chosen from among the finalists.
The next step for the 10 hopefuls is online voting. Fans can view the entries at chicagothemusical.com and look for The Search for Roxie. Then fans vote for their favorite by scrolling to the bottom to enter their email.
Voting ends Friday. Lebowsky Center Artistic Director Garrett Bradley encourages everyone to cast a vote for Meyer.
“We were so fortunate to have Megan play the role of Sally Bowles in our June production of Cabaret,” Bradley said. “Audiences and fellow cast members were blown away by her talent.”
Meyer, originally from Indiana, graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City in 2012, and performed professionally in New York and Orlando before moving to Michigan to continue her theater studies at Saginaw Valley State University.
Some of her favorite roles include the narrator in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Marta in “Company,” Princess Fiona in “Shrek” and Hope in “Urinetown.”
Currently residing in St. Charles with her daughter, Mia, Meyer works as a narrator for Audible Books in her home recording studio.
“Garrett mentioned the Search for Roxie and I jumped at the opportunity,” Meyer said. “We were required to sing Roxie’s big number, perform a monologue, and learn specific choreography.”
Meyer used the Lebowsky stage to record her musical number, complete with the Matilda “letters” and floor still in place.
“I was comfortable in that environment, since we were in the midst of the Matilda run where I played the mother — a totally over-the-top character. I had to switch gears to play the sultry murderess Roxie,” Meyer said.
“I just love the Lebowsky Center and all the people I have met there. They have been so welcoming. I knew I needed to find a new theater home when I moved to Michigan, and I found one at the Lebowsky,” she added.
Meyer was awarded a Best Actress trophy for her role in “Cabaret” at the annual Argie Awards in July.
Bradley is rooting for Meyer’s success in the search.
“As much as we would love to keep Megan around for our productions in Owosso, we sure want to see her fulfill her Broadway dreams. She is most deserving of this chance,” Bradley said.
