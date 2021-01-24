The show goes on(line)

SHIAWASSEE AREA — While attending Owosso High School in the mid-1990s, Jerry Ciarlino witnessed, and played a part in, the rebirth of the school’s drama club — an activity he says had gone away long before then.
The program’s revival affects Ciarlino to this day: He now serves as director of Owosso’s drama club, in addition to fulfilling duties as a high school counselor for his alma mater. And while the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the group a few curveballs — such as forcing students to conduct performances remotely via the internet — Ciarlino remains committed to providing students a creative outlet, one he believes is crucial now more than ever.
“I think (drama club) means a lot to high schoolers in terms of developing their own identity, and I think with everything that’s currently going on with COVID-19, it’s so meaningful for these kids to have that outlet, to be able to laugh, to be able to talk to their peers and do something together,” Ciarlino said.
The Owosso Drama Club is one of many programs that has had to find new ways to conduct performances amid ongoing restrictions on public and private gatherings — measures enacted to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
When the pandemic first took hold in March, Ciarlino and his students had just wrapped auditions for the club’s spring play, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Shiawassee County Health Department, the show was postponed, with no clear idea of when it would, or if it would, take place.
“We had a mixture of students — freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors — and we just had a heart to heart and I said, ‘Do you guys want to continue this? Do you want to try this?’” Ciarlino said.
The students went for it, and after reaching an agreement with Owosso Main Street/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams, the show was performed in its entirety at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater in July.
For Owosso’s first performance of the 2020-21 academic year, however, things proved to be quite different; a spike in local cases prevented large gatherings and at times forced all Owosso Public Schools students online.
In putting together the play, “She Kills Monsters,” the drama club faced a number of challenges, among them, connectivity.
“The hard part about that is that every kid has different internet,” Ciarlino said. “Practicing over the internet, over (the video-conferencing app) Zoom is almost near impossible because of the lag, the lag in the timing — it was bad.”
To alleviate the challenges with connectivity and pacing, Ciarlino recorded himself reading the entire script for the show, making separate versions of the recording for each of the 12 cast members with pauses for participants to fill in with their individual lines.
Ciarlino also drove house to house — as far as Durand and Ovid — to deliver costumes and other props to ensure the virtual performance ran smoothly.
“I felt really bad because I live in Durand,” junior Madalyn Hasyn, a member of Owosso’s drama club since middle school, said. “I told him, ‘I will totally meet up with you somewhere else if you want me to,’ and he was like, ‘No, no it’s totally fine.’”
Hasyn admits the recording process for the virtual show was “a little awkward,” but ultimately the effort was worth it.
“That club is my family,” Hasyn said. “When stuff is going wrong in school, they’ve always been there for me, and even if they don’t know something is going on, they always seem to make me feel better after rehearsal.”
Drama club participants at Ovid-Elsie High School also encountered considerable obstacles in putting together their first performances of the year, virtual renditions of the plays “Virtually Ever After” and “Left to Our Own Devices.”
“It was pretty difficult at times with the lines, remembering them and making sure that everyone else had them down because people kind of felt like they had a little cushion with it being virtual,” Ovid-Elsie senior Chloe Davis said.
From a technical standpoint, Ovid-Elsie’s difficulties proved to be much like Owosso’s, with differences in internet speed and coordinating the distribution of props and costumes from house-to-house being the primary hurdles to overcome.
Nonetheless, for program director Mandy Bashore, the experience was powerful because it showcased just how much the production meant to each student.
“I really saw how much the kids were committed to it because they showed up,” Bashore said.
“When I asked them, ‘Hey, I really need you to stay (an extra hour),’ they just did it. They were really committed which is why I think we were able to pull it together.”
One of the cast members dedicated to making the performance a reality was Brayden Jones, who despite being enrolled in remote learning at Ovid-Elsie, made it a point to remain involved with the program.
“I’m very passionate about it,” Jones said. “It’s something I really enjoy and it’s not something I wanted to drop just because COVID came along and kind of pushed all of us online.”
And for many, including senior Elizabeth Underhill, involvement in drama club — particularly this year — sparked a great deal of personal growth. Coordinating costumes and sets for the various actors, Underhill says she’s learned to be more assertive.
“I have grown more in choir and drama than I have in almost any other year that I’ve been in school,” Underhill said. “This class has really given me a backbone.”
More to come
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter aspects of everyday life, drama students at Owosso and Ovid-Elsie are still working to ensure spring performances go on.
At Owosso, students were recently given the go-ahead Jan. 11 to resume in-person instruction, which has allowed drama club participants to rehearse for the upcoming competition show, “The Audition,” at the high school.
The show will be available on YouTube Feb. 3.
“We’re lucky the kids are able to be in-person,” Ciarlino said. “We are doing (the show) on Zoom again, but every kid is now in an individual classroom connected to the school’s WiFi and we can tape from start to stop without having to edit.”
At Ovid-Elsie, students recently began rehearsals for, “Shrek The Musical,” with the hope to forgo the Zoom format next time.
“Even if we have to stream it, we really want it to be an on-stage performance,” Bashore said, adding the district has the infrastructure in place to stream the live performance online for viewers, if necessary.
To view Owosso’s virtual performance of “She Kills Monsters,” visit youtube.com/watch?v=omv5M1aJKM8.
Ovid-Elsie’s virtual renditions of “Virtually Ever After” and “Left to Our Own Devices” are available online at youtube.com/watch?v=3IXN3WO5MuI&t=321s.
