OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering the adult open painting with Philip Ruehle from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 4 to Oct. 9.
Students may use oil or acrylic paints. They will receive one-on-one instruction while exploring the painting genre of their choice (still life, landscape, portraiture, non-objective abstract, etc).
Students need to bring their own supplies. Mineral spirits are provided.
The Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive. Pre-registration and payment are required. Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.