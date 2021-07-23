SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Two candidates are vying for the 2021 Shiawassee County Fair Queen title at the Shiawassee County Fair Queen pageant at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the free show tent at the fairgrounds.
The public is invited to attend. Miss Shiawassee County Fair and her attendant will participate in events and parades throughout the area to represent the fair.
The candidates are:
Sydney Cairns, the 20-year-old daughter of Vicki Karrer and Kit Cairns of Owosso.
Sydney Cairns graduated from Owosso High School in 2019 and is studying electrical engineering at Eastern Michigan University.
She is involved in the Rangers 4-H club, coaches the Owosso equestrian team and is a Junior Fair Board member. She is sponsored by Young Chevrolet.
Amara Jackson is the 17-year-old daughter of Amy Zdunic Jackson of Durand.
She recently graduated from Corunna High School. During high school, she was an active member of FFA, band, student council, 4-H, National Honors Society and varsity swimming. She also dances at Ashleigh’s Dance Shack in Owosso and serves as a fair board junior adviser.
She plans to attend Lansing Community College in the fall to major in communications. She is sponsored by Harvest Mills Inc.
The Shiawassee County Fair runs Aug. 8-14.
