LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Singers is beginning rehearsals.
The group is a community choir (not church) and performs a variety of music. Rehearsals for the group’s Christmas concerts under the direction of Steven Easterling run from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Laingsburg United Methodist Church, 210 N. Crum St. in Laingsburg. The driveway to the parking lot is on the south side of the church. Please park in back and enter through the back door.
