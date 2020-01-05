Perry mayor says library move is off the table for now

PERRY — The city has ended its search for a new library, according to Perry Mayor James Huguelet.
For months, the city council discussed the possibility of buying different buildings so the city could have a larger library.
At one point, the council was considering thee options — the former Don’s Dune Buggy Shop at 130 S. Main St., the vacant former PNC Bank at 150 S. Main St. and the Perry Area Fire Rescue station at 145 S. Main St.
The Perry Area Fire Rescue would like to move into a newer building, but that potential move is still years away.
The current Perry branch of the Community District Library is at 135 S. Main St., but officials say the building is small and outdated, and the district library branch needs more space.
During its Aug. 7 meeting, the city council was set to agree to purchase the dune buggy shop. At the last minute, however, the planned purchase fell through over concerns about renovation costs and the potential of another building being available.
The city had an option on the building that gave it the exclusive purchasing rights for $135,000 — not including necessary upgrades. The option expired in August.
City officials said estimates for a new roof, an ADA restroom, new HVAC and other items topped $100,000 for a library site.
Huguelet said Total Resale, which already operates out of several storefronts a block to the north, has made an offer on the old dune buggy shop.
“The bank was too expensive (for the city) and it looks like someone else is going to be buying the dune buggy shop before us, so we’re not in a search for a new library building at this time,” Huguelet said. “We thought we had an opportunity because we had one so close ,right there in the downtown with a lot more space. But when that fell through we don’t really have another option that’s available at this time.”
.Huguelet said if the deal between Total Resale and the owners of the building falls through, the city may consider purchasing the building.
