CORUNNA — The Community District Library branches are following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order to close to the public.
During the closure the CDL will offer limited curbside service at some locations.
Due dates will be extended and all fines will be waived during this time period. Book drops will be available for those who wish to return items. All scheduled events and programs are temporarily canceled during the closure.
The library offers digital downloads of books, audio books, magazines, movies and music. Visit MYCDL.org to learn which apps are needed. Contact the library if you need help. Links are also available on the Community District Library Facebook page.
For more information call a local branch: Bancroft (989) 634-5689; Corunna (989) 743-4800; Lennon (810) 621-3202; Morrice (517) 625-7911 and Perry (517) 625-3166. Due to school closures, staff will not be available to take calls at the Byron and New Lothrop branches.
