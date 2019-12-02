DURAND — Bright holiday lights winked on a long lineup of floats and vehicles Saturday during the annual Santa’s Light Parade down Saginaw Street.
The weather was chilly but clear, bringing out a large crowd to stand along the sidewalks in downtown Durand as piped-in tunes played.
The parade featured a motorcycle covered with Christmas lights, holiday-decorated tractors and the Durand High School marching band.
Santa Claus rode a fire truck in the parade to the city’s decorated clock tower, located at the south end of Saginaw Street, and lit the Christmas tree.
Next stop for Santa was Durand Union Station, where he visited with children. State Farm agent Bart Harris read Christmas stories, and the high school madrigals sang.
Prior to the parade, Durand Union Station hosted its annual Festival of Trees event in the depot ballroom.
