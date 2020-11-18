CHESANING — The 2020 Chesaning Candle Walk has been canceled due to new COVID-19 restrictions, according to the citizens group that was organizing the event.
However, group members said that instead, on Nov. 27-28 they will be lighting luminaries and putting up extra Christmas decorations in the village center.
“We are also in the works to host drive-in Christmas movies, where we can socially distance, support local business, and as a community enjoy something together,” the group said in a message posted on the Christmastime in Chesaning Facebook page. “We are trying to adjust and still provide something special for all of you that are interested in safely participating. We will provide more details as we firm up these plans.”
The cancellation followed the Michigan Health and Human Services Department’s order directing that outdoor events be limited to 25 people.
“As parents and citizens of Chesaning, we love and care so much about this community that we do not want to cause a super spreader opportunity,” the group’s post states. “So you are aware, we have spent countless hours getting almost forty vendors, reindeer, carriage rides, DJ, movies, gingerbread houses, decorations, working with local businesses, etc. to bring Christmas cheer to Chesaning for free.
“We are so sad that we are unable to have the event that we planned.”
The post said whether residents agree or not with the state’s new restrictions, “none of us want to be in this situtation. We hope that even if you do not agree, that you support us knowing that we love Chesaning so much.
“We hope to see you for 2021 Chesaning Candle Walk in all its glory!”
The citizens group thanked the candle walk sponsors: High Life Farms, Country Boy Farms, Six Labs, Kiwanis Club of Chesaning, Rootnote Landscape Solutions, M-57 Surplus, Meyer Electric, Damion Frasier and Kristan Richardson, Chesaning Chamber of Commerce, Big Rock Parent Group, Iverson’s Lumber, Karen Quaderer, Julie Worstenholm, Top Coat nail Studio, CrossFit Steel Courage, Details and Daydreams, Safe Center of Owosso, Quality Care Construction, Pintown Lanes, Hoerner & Geer Associates, Poppin Decor and Family Rexall Pharmacy.
