Watson glows as queen

OWOSSO — Kathy Watson’s fundraising efforts on behalf of Angel’s Hands Community Outreach earned her the title and crown as this year’s Owosso Glow Queen.
Watson received the crown Saturday night at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center in front of friends and family, and a number of community members.
“To all the volunteers and the people who donated, I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. We did something good for a wonderful nonprofit,” Watson said. “What they are doing for our community, we just have to give them a hand because sometimes we just close our eyes and we don’t see what’s going on behind the scenes or what’s happening in those woods. Crystal and her team (of Angel’s Hands Community Community Outreach) go out there and take care of those people we pretend aren’t there.”
Watson raised $3,450 for Angel’s Hands Community Outreach, a group that donates things such as food and clothing to those in need.
Watson said she first learned of Angel’s Hands at First United Methodist in Owosso, when founder Christial Sierra gave a short presentation about its mission.
Watson, who has lived in Owosso most of her life, said she wanted to do everything she could to help Angel’s Hands improve people’s lives.
She said she has struggled with drug abuse, which is one of the reasons she decided to raise money for Angel’s Hands.
Watson’s campaign manager, her niece Kara Perry, said she was “blown away” at how much Sierra and her volunteers do for the homeless, such as delivering supplies to those in need without judgment.
Betty Caverson, who also was a canddiate for Glow Queen, raised $2,288 for The Healing Nest in Corunna.
The Healing Nest is a nonprofit organization that provides complimentary holistic and spa services for women undergoing cancer treatment.
“It was a great thing to do for whatever nonprofit you pick. I took up The Healing Nest because I couldn’t believe how much cancer has hit my family. The contest was a lot of fun, it was really fun. Any of you ladies out there, go try it,” Caverson said.
Caverson enlisted Donna Kerridge, who has served as her beautician for the past 20 years, as her campaign manager.
The annual fundraising contest is similar to Mr. Owosso; female candidates raise money and awareness for their favorite local charities or service groups.
As the winner, Watson will be the grand marshal in the Glow Parade Friday night in Owosso and will help Santa light the city’s Christmas tree at the Main Street Plaza.
The contest, which started in 2015, was suspended last year when no one tossed her hat into the ring.
In an effort to attract candidates, the Glow Queen Committee made a few changes.
For one, the title was changed from Ice Queen to Glow Queen, to eliminate any connotation the queen might possess an icy personality. The length of the campaign was also shortened, from six weeks to just shy of a month this year, from Oct. 25 through Nov. 23.
