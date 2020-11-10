RUSH TWP. — Charlie’s Angels Relay for Life team is hosting its third annual Christmas Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Shiawassee Conservation Association on North M-52.
There will be two buildings and three rooms of vendors with handmade items and home-baked goodies; plus some direct sales companies.
Admittance is by donation at the door, which also provides a ticket for hourly drawings. Those who bring a non-perishable item or something listed on the event page will receive an additional ticket.
All items collected will be going to Hope Lodge in Grand Rapids. Patrons must wear a face mask, not only for their protection, but for that of vendors.
For more information, call Jill (989) 494-76543 or email @jseely2682@gmail.com.
