DURAND — The Durand Railroad Days committee has announced this year’s festival — what would have been the 44th annual event — has been canceled.
Railroad Days, a celebration of the city’s long history as a railroad hub in Michigan, was slated for take place May 14-17 in downtown.
The announcement came in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Railroad Days 2020 Has Been Canceled!!!!,” festival organizers said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause please… STAY HOME AND STAY SAFE!!! GOD BLESS!!”
While the festival has been canceled, organizers were able to crown this year’s royalty prior to statewide orders to stay home.
This year’s queen is Hannah Johnson and her attendant is Riley Vandendries. The princess is Peyton Allred and the prince is Branson Baize.
