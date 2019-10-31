CORUNNA — The Corunna branch of the Community District Library will host a Christmas card workshop with Joanne Jeter from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7.
Participants will make six cards using three designs. All materials will be provided.
Elaine Prine will lead a felted Christmas ornament class at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. Those attending will create an ornament using wool roving. All supplies will be furnished. Sharp tools are used, so leather gloves are suggested if available.
These events are appropriate for teen through adults. Space is limited; call (989) 743-4800 to reserve a seat.
