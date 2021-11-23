OWOSSO — The Michigan Humanities organization Friday announced it is awarding the Shiawassee Arts Center a $15,000 grant to support a pictorial history project now in the planning stages.
The SAC is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022 with a 14-week exhibition, “The Pictorial History of Owosso,” running from May 6 to Aug. 14. As part of the project, SAC is producing a hardcover book that mirrors the photo exhibit to tell a chronological story through photographs, video and audio about how Owosso came to be, its early years, the coming of the railroads and its growth in population and industry up to the Great Depression.
The exhibit also will include the Depression era, the celebration of Owosso’s centennial in 1936, World War II and the 1950s. Two galleries will be devoted to SAC’s 50 years of exhibitions, special events, classes and programs recognizing the hundreds of volunteers who have helped to make the nonprofit organization what it is today.
The free exhibit will include guided tours for hundreds of Owosso students who will also create a piece of artwork to take and one to be on display. Weekly Lunches & Lectures will be offered to the public with guest speakers on a variety of subjects, such as the Shiawassee River, early settlers, Owosso’s native sons and the 1920s presence of the KKK in Owosso.
The SAC plans guided walking tours of Owosso’s historic districts and Oak Hill Cemetery. A downtown pop-up art gallery will display and sell the artwork of Owosso and other Michigan artists during the exhibition.
According to a press release, the goals of the exhibit are to educate, entertain and enrich Owosso residents and visitors from throughout Michigan with the history of Owosso and the Shiawassee Arts Center’s 50 years serving the community.
The grant to the SAC was part of $151,280 given to 12 organizations in support of public humanities programming. The projects explore humanities topics and include exhibitions, community programming, filmmaking, speaker events, and storytelling, the group noted.
“We are very pleased to announce the Fall Humanities Grants for 2021,” said Jennifer Rupp, acting president & CEO. “The organizations involved will bring creative and important public humanities work to their communities. We look forward to seeing the projects come to fruition.”
In addition to the Humanities grant, SAC plans additional sponsors to cover costs associated with the project.
