OWOSSO — Union Thanksgiving Concert will take place at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at Owosso Middle School, 215 N. Water St.
The requested donation at the event will be given to Homeless Angel’s of Shiawassee County. Also, bring a non-perishable can of food or paper goods to help support the Owosso Public Schools’ Owosso Cares food drive.
