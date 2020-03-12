SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The 2020 Miss Shiawassee County fair queen pageant is just around the corner.
On March 21, 10 candidates will take center stage to compete for the title of queen or attendant, and will represent the Shiawassee County Fair, Aug. 9-15, and at local festivities and parades throughout the year.
This year’s candidates are as follows:
Jessica Belen
She is the 18-year-old daughter of William and Tammy Belen of Corunna. She graduated high school in 2019; during high school she was active in 4-H, FFA and band.
In her spare time, she enjoys being outside with her horse and reading. She is sponsored by Heslip’s Auto Repair and Heslip Farms.
Faith Butcher
She is a 16-year-old junior at Corunna High School and the daughter of Ben and Beth Butcher. She is very in active in her school’s FFA chapter.
She is sponsored by Ryan and Kristin Drake and Watkins-Brothers Funeral Home.
Mariah Byrnes
She is the 17-year-old daughter of Robert and Melissa Byrnes of Laingsburg. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, FFA, 4-H, band, soccer, St. Isidore Catholic Church and LHS Book Club.
She is sponsored by Lee Farms.
Sydney Cairns
She is the 18-year-old daughter of Vicki Karrer and Kit Cairns of Owosso. A 2019 graduate of Owosso High School, she currently attends Eastern Michigan University. She is involved in 4-H and is a junior adviser for the Shiawassee County Fair.
She is sponsored by Young Chevrolet Cadillac.
Makenna Edington
She is the 17-year-old daughter of James and Danett Edington of Bancroft. She is a student at Corunna High School. She is an active member of student council, 4-H, NHS and the secretary of the CHS class of 2021.
She is sponsored by Stomping Grounds of Durand.
Amara Jackson
She is the 16-year-old daughter of Amy Jackson of Durand and attends Corunna High School. She is an active member of FFA, band, student council, NHS, the varsity swim and dive team, and dances at Ashleigh’s Dance Shack.
She is sponsored by Harvest Mills.
Daniella Lee
She is the daughter of Chris and Eustauia Lee. Daniella attends Ovid-Elsie High School and will graduate this year. She is an active member of FFA, track and field, band, and dances at D&K Dance Academy.
She is sponsored by TooSlo86 racing.
McKenna Sovis
She is the daughter of Rob and Missy Sovis of Owosso. She is an honor student, a representative for the class of 2020, vice president of NHS, a member of Peer to Peer, 4-H, and a varsity athlete.
She is sponsored by Competitive Feed Systems.
Faith Taylor
She is the 18-year-old daugh- ter of Janelle Taylor and Doug- las Taylor. She is an honor student at New Lothrop High School and will be graduating in May. She is an active member of NHS, 4-H, FFA and IEA.
She is being sponsored by Du- rand Meat Processing.
Malary Thorsby
Thorsby is the 19-year-old daughter of Brad and Lora Thorsby of Montrose. She is a 2019 graduate of New Lothrop High School and attends MSU. She has been a member of Dog- gie Diggers and Spit re Spurs 4-H clubs since 2012.
She is sponsored by Riverside Market.
