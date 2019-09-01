DURAND — Saginaw Street in downtown Durand was lined with vintage, custom and classic cars Saturday all vying for the top prize at the End of Summer Cruisin’ Car show.
The show takes place annually, hosted by the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce with assistance from the city.
“This is our 30th year and it went awesome. We couldn’t have asked for a better day as far as the weather went,” Mayor Deb Doyle said. “Did you see how many people we brought into town? It’s just great for the city.”
This year featured a special award, the Mayor’s Choice Award, which Doyle selected. She chose Tom Durand, a longtime attendee of the car show, who recently lost his vision and a leg due to diabetes.
The winner for best in the show was Jim Crummer of Freeland with a 1964 Ford Galaxy.
Butch Patrick, the actor who portrayed Eddie Munster on the 1960s TV show, also visited Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.