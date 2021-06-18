Dog contest winners announced

OWOSSO — Tayloe Spielman’s poodle Roxy was named the 2021 Curwood Dog of the Year.
Roxy won the costume and obedience competitions June 5 at Collamer Park to claim the title.
Other winners during the contest included:
n Vicky Jenks and her shih tzu, Uno — treat seeker and frisbee/ball toss
n Katie Pierson and her mixed breed Harley Quinn — obstacle course and best trick
Prize bags were awarded to each winner, courtesy of Pet Supplies Plus.
All proceeds from the contest went to the Shiawassee County Dog Program. For more information about the program, call (989) 277-0976 or email cbartonDD@gmail.com.
