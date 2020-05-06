LAINGSBURG — Though bids came in much higher than expected, the city is still moving forward with its plans to construct an amphitheater in McClintock Park.
The city council voted unanimously Monday to allocate up to $100,000 from its general fund to help finance the initiative.
The amphitheater, which has been a goal among city officials and community members since 2007, was put out for bids in January after the city secured approximately $472,061 in Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) funding, as well as $49,375 in Community Assistance funds from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) — $521,436 total — to finance the project.
After receiving bids from Woodhull Construction — $694,046.22 — and Laux Construction — $721,439.90 — ahead of the Jan. 30 deadline, the city found itself in a difficult spot, according to Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby; each bid was more than $170,000 over budget.
“We have been putting in a lot of effort to try to make this work,” Willoughby said during Monday’s council meeting, noting the city has already made changes to the original project design to cut costs, including scrapping the cement seating area and reducing the size of the wooden band shell.
Despite those cuts, the city still found itself with a $100,000 funding gap for the project, and given the uncertain economic climate amid the coronavirus outbreak, Willoughby expressed doubt the state would be able to offer any additional grant funding toward the amphitheater.
Willoughby offered four options to the council on how to proceed.
“We could put this thing on hold and see what happens, we could fund the difference, we could ask the contractors to look at it again and see what the city could do or we could always re-bid it,” Willoughby said.
After brief discussion, Mayor Micheal Culpepper motioned that the city allocate up to $100,000 toward the project, with the understanding that the city will continue working on ways to cut the overall cost of the initiative. The motion carried 7-0. The city’s “not-to-exceed” budget for the amphitheater is $539,000.
For Culpepper, moving the project forward was imperative.
“My biggest fear is if we put it off, the state will spend the (grant) money on something else,” Culpepper said. “If one thing changes, everything could change as far as the builders and what they can do or can’t do and costs are going up today…Now we can move forward.”
McClintock Park hosts a variety of activities, including a summer concert series and movie screenings.
City officials have been working for more than 10 years to make widespread improvements to McClintock — once home to a dilapidated playground, combination tennis/basketball court and a softball field.
The amphitheater will be located on top of a hill northeast of the park’s existing pavilion, according to city officials.
The city will work with contractors to reach an agreement regarding the amphitheater, according to Willoughby, and a contract will likely go before the city council for approval during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.
