Owosso native wins Emmy Award

LOS ANGELES — Longtime “Simpsons” TV series animator and director, Rob Oliver, a 1995 Owosso High School graduate, this week won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work.
Oliver and the “Simpsons” were honored over the weekend. The series was named Outstanding Animated Program based on the episode “Mad About the Toy.” Oliver directed the episode. Michael Price was the writer.
The Creative Arts Emmys are a class of Emmy Awards presented in recognition of technical and other similar achievements in television programming.
Portions of the ceremonies, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be aired on FXX Sept. 21. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 22 on Fox.
The Emmy was the 11th in the category for the “Simpsons,” which also holds the record with 27 nominations overall. “South Park” is second with 17 nominations and five wins.
Oliver, 42, has worked on the “Simpsons” since 1996. According to his IMDB entry, he directed “Treehouse of Horror XXIV,” for which two artists won individual Emmys. He has directed numerous additional episodes.
He has been nominated for two Emmy awards and one Annie Award, according to IMDB.
