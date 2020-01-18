OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Historical Society is hosting an event at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 .
Mike Sonnenber, author of “Lost in Michigan,” will showcase interesting and historic locations around Michigan.
He will be showing photos of Shiawassee County. The Museum is located on M-52 at Wilkinson Road.
