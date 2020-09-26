SDL renovates children’s department at Owosso branch

OWOSSO — New flooring, carpet, paint and a rearrangement of books — that’s what patrons will see next time they stop by the children’s department at the Shiawassee District Library in Owosso.
The department closed Aug. 31 for two weeks while the work, including asbestos removal, took place, reopening Sept. 9 with coronavirus-related safety measures in place.
“The reactions we’ve gotten are all positive — people love it,” Children’s Librarian Natalie Young said. “We’ve had a couple of people come in just to see it, and they were excited.”
In the first renovation in at least a decade, the walls have been painted pale and brighter shades of blue with matching carpet and vinyl flooring.
In addition, the young adult and children’s sections have been switched. The young adult books are now in an area reached by a couple of stairs, while children’s books occupy the rest the department’s main level, reducing the risk of kids tripping on the stairs.
Previously, the whole department was painted yellow with a single green wall. Young said she likes the change.
“It’s nice to walk in her every day. The colors are neutral, but not boring,” she said.
Although the children’s department still offers thousands of books, during the pandemic special programming has been suspended. Instead, Young has been creating take-home crafts each Saturday — enough to last for a week.
Young also has put together bundles of eight-10 books centered on a certain theme or topic. Some of the bundles are aimed at home-schooled children. Other bundles are for fun, such as books about Halloween, monsters and farm animals.
“Some people don’t feel comfortable hanging around a library right now, so they can pick up them up and take them home,” Young said.
In fact, people can order library books — including children’s books — online, show up at the library, grab them and leave.
For those who prefer to spend time in the library, Young noted that tables are cleaned after every use. Returned books are cleaned and “quarantined” for three days.
“Our books are safe to check out,” she said. “We are doing what we can to make people feel comfortable.”
Young, who has worked full- and part-time at the library for about 14 years, said people have the false impression the SDL children’s department is a quiet place.
“It’s just fun here,” Young said. “People think this is a stuffy, boring place where you have to be quiet. But we’re really not that way here.”
Children are issued library cards through their parent or legal guardian, who must present a driver’s license showing they live in the library system’s service area: Owosso, Durand, and the townships of Owosso, Bennington and Rush.
Children’s department hours are noon to 8:30 p.m., 9 a.m.to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more about SDL, visit sdl.lib.mi.us. The SDL is composed of libraries in Owosso and in Durand. The Durand Memorial branch is located at 700 N. Saginaw St. in Durand.
