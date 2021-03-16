OWOSSO — As an artist, Jane Reiter will repurpose just about any material to complete a piece — whether it be a torn up T-shirt, the hem of a dress or some buttons passed down from a friend.
Reiter, of Delta Township, near Lansing, unpacked a number of her unique fabric pieces Monday inside the Shiawassee Arts Center, joining fellow artists Rhonda Sherwin of Williamston, Pamela Wilburn of Dimondale, Joel Ellis of Haslett and Sheryl Stephens of Holt in preparing for the center’s latest exhibit, which opens today and runs through April 25.
The public may meet the artists during a socially distanced reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. An appointment is required to attend, and can be scheduled by calling the SAC at (989) 723-8354.
Several of the artists were at the SAC Monday preparing for the current show and spoke about their works.
Tactile Artist
Reiter specializes in mixed media collage, incorporating fiber, yarn and fabric, along with stitching and glue to create her works. She describes her overall process as spontaneous, with her primary motivation being to repurpose nontraditional materials into new objects.
“I like to have fun,” Reiter said Monday, gesturing toward one of her pieces that employs a red torn-up T-shirt. “If it’s not fun, I’m not going to do it.”
Reiter’s academic background is in fiber, having earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in studio art. She relocated to Michigan from New Jersey in 2000. She calls herself a “very tactile” person. She often enjoys the feel of working with fabric and/or yarn.
“There’s definitely a meditative aspect to it, for me,” Reiter said. “The repetitive process, especially with the pandemic and lockdown, it’s just soothing.”
The overall theme for Reiter’s works on display at the SAC is “Ebullient.”
“It’s very energetic and growing and happy and vivacious,” she said.
Focus on Art
Sherwin retired from Haslett Public Schools two years ago after serving more than 30 years as an art teacher, a move she said allowed her to finally focus more on her creative endeavors.
Having lived in Michigan all her life, Sherwin is particularly inspired by natural forms. She explained Monday the inspiration for her works — primarily acrylic paintings — often comes during lengthy walks outdoors.
“I really think people can agree that the environment is something we care about and I don’t think there’s one single person that could argue that,” Sherwin said. “It’s a unifier, it’s something we all experience and I think it has a way of calming the brain and making things quiet when it’s increasingly a noisy world.”
With ideas in hand from her walks, Sherwin begins sketching natural elements on paper, with the sketches ultimately serving as the primary basis for her paintings. Sometimes, Sherwin actually transfers the sketch onto the canvas, painting into the sketch after the fact. More recently, she just paints her idea onto the canvas.
No matter the format, Sherwin is sure to display all of the steps of her creative process in her work.
“The layering is important,” she said. “I want to have the work show the layers, not cover them up.”
Stepping outside allows Sherwin to open up creatively, she said, a feeling she believes is difficult to attain while in a confined space.
“Being outside, it’s like all the possibilities that could, do,” Sherwin said. “I think opening up yourself to the natural world is just a creative outlet that I’ve always enjoyed. I come from farmers and folks that have toiled the land, I just think there’s something about that that I’ve always appreciated.”
Dream Job
Wilburn also previously served as an art teacher in Haslett, though she admits she now has her dream job.
“I’ve eliminated the prefix and the suffix; there’s no ‘graphic artist,’ there’s no ‘art teacher,’ there’s just ‘artist,’” Wilburn said with a smile Monday.
Like Sherwin, Wilburn is inspired by the natural world, with her works often focusing on the connection between humans and nature.
Wilburn’s primary medium is watercolor, though she alternates how she crafts pieces. Sometimes she works off of a photograph; when she’s looking for a change of pace, she paints en plein air — on location outdoors.
“It’s a faster way of working because you have to work with the elements,” Wilburn explained. “Your shadows are constantly changing so that you’ve got that spontaneity of having to deal with whatever mother nature is throwing at you.”
A piece that lies close to Wilburn’s heart is “Treasures.” The painting portrays two women — longtime friends and colleagues for 40 years — walking along the shore of Lake Michigan.
Wilburn took the photo of the women decades ago, but it wasn’t until she recently stumbled upon the picture in her studio that she brought the memory to life.
“It’s called treasures because every time we would walk the beach, somebody would pick up something — whether it be rocks or feathers. We were always picking up little things along the water,” Wilburn said.
“It was a pleasure for me (to paint this), because the entire time I was working on it, I was reliving our moments together walking on the beaches of Lake Michigan,” she continued. “Now the treasures are no longer those little feathers that we picked up — those two women are my treasures.”
