ArtWalk takes over downtown Owosso Saturday

OWOSSO — The annual ArtWalk Owosso event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown.
ArtWalk Owosso is a celebration of local and regional art in downtown Owosso, including partnerships with local attraction destinations, officials said in a press release.
Artists will be featured in the Main Street Plaza on the corner of Main and Washington streets, the 100 block of Washington Street and Curwood Castle Park.
In the event of rain, artists will be set up in the former Treasures building at 109 N. Washington St.
Some downtown featured artists this year include Caleb Schlacck — photo display at Fosters Coffee, Heartspeak by Grigs — jewelry art, Steve Wood — monochromatic representational portraits on canvas with airbrush, Alexis Richmond — acrylic paints, Valorie Jung — homemade fashions, Jordan Moore — “Lantern Hands” — multimedia, Holly Holzhausen — acrylic, watercolor paintings and ceramic pottery, Devin Nelson from L.A.K.E Cycles & More — outfitting people and bicycles for a life of adventure, Jill Doerderlain — jewelry, Regina Moskal — watercolor, acrylics, pen and pencil, Madison Keesler — multi media, Kittae Creations — handcrafted gifts, and Sue Newcomb — mixed media.
Curwood Castle Park will be alive with activity from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Shiawassee Arts Center will feature multimedia art work by local artists Marti Liddle-Lameti, Robert Doran-Brockway, Glen Lewis and members of the Shiawassee Artists Guild.
Artists Chris Frank and Jennifer Ross will be demonstrating their creative process on SAC’s front porch.
The Owosso Historical Commission will feature Art Market at Comstock Cabin & Curwood Castle. There will be a variety of vendors selling various artworks.
Face painting and blacksmith demonstrations will also be available. Both Curwood Castle and Comstock Cabin will be open for tours.
Additional ArtWalk Owosso events include The Michigan Art Share exhibition in the Armory, 215 N. Water St., Downtown Owosso’s Farmers Market will take place until 1 p.m. on Exchange Street, The Steam Railroading Institute, 405 S. Washington St., will be open for free tours, including Pere Marquette 1225. Free train rides on the 7½ gauge train will be available.
For more information, visit ArtWalk Owosso on Facebook.
