RUSH TWP. — The Friends of the Shiawassee River are set to host their wine tasting fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Owosso Country Club, 4200 N. Chipman Road.
Everyone who cares about and enjoys the river is invited to join friends, family, colleagues and neighbors for a good cause and a great time, officials said.
“More than just a night of friends and fine wine, the Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser is the primary means of raising the money for our activities and programming,” said Lorraine Austin, executive director of the Friends of the Shiawassee River.
Annual memberships and participation in the wine tasting sustains the all of the Friends’ programs, including its Stream Team water monitoring initiative and river cleanup with communities like Byron, Chesaning, Corunna, Owosso and Vernon.
The cost for tickets is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
Buy tickets at shiawasseeriver.org or call (989) 723-9062.
Guests will receive a commemorative Friends Wine Tasting glass to sample an assortment of wines. Food, non-alcoholic beverages and a cash bar for cocktails will be available.
Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase last-minute kayak raffle tickets and place bids on a variety of themed baskets in a silent auction. The evening will culminate in an engaging live auction for a few items and experiences.
