OWOSSO — The 2021 Curwood Beautiful Baby Contest took place online this year because of COVID-19, but still crowned winners in five age groups.
Grand prize winner Cable Andres was entered by his parents Jeff and Shana Andres.
Grand prize winner Emberlynn May McOwen was entered by her grandparents, Corey and Fawn Ellis.
Each received a grand prize trophy and photography session, and will ride in both Curwood parades Friday and Saturday.
The following age group winners won a complimentary photography session and trophy.
6-11 months
Jackson Shepherd and Wren Delaney
12-23 months
Benjamin Pennington and Quinn Waterman
24-35 months
Lawrence Jamison Marrah IV and Aislah Rose Kurzer
36-47 months
Elliot George and Juliahna Warner
47-59 months
Cable Andres and Emberlynn May McOwen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.