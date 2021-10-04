OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center is offering a six-week beginning watercolor class with instructor Lisabeth Curnow.
Classes are 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 21 through Dec. 2 (each Thursday except Thanksgiving). Starting with an introduction to essential watercolor supplies and tools, followed by weekly demos and exercises to help students learn basic techniques and skills.
There is a supply list posted online and available at signup. The fee is $105 for current SAC members or $115 for guests. Pre-registration and payment are required. Call the Center at (989) 723-8354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.