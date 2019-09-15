By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Artwork of many shapes and forms filled the streets and area businesses of downtown Saturday afternoon as part of the city’s annual ArtWalk, presented by Owosso Main Street and the Shiawassee County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).
Paintings, jewelry, illustrations, pottery and photographs were among the items displayed across 26 locations, including The Armory, It’s a Deli Thing and Niche Bar & Lounge.
Main Street Manager Josh Adams said ArtWalk has been taking place for at least a decade, with Main Street and the CVB partnering to host the event.
“I think in many ways it’s kind of a homecoming,” Adams said. “It’s that one event in the fall that kind of sets us up for our fourth quarter schedule downtown, and brings people out of their summer up north travels back to the community.
“I think people love foot traffic in their businesses and the artists bring that,” Adams continued. “It’s just an opportunity to remind people that there are downtown merchants that are ready to serve them. And downtown merchants have always been welcoming, they love the artists too.”
More than 50 artists took part in this year’s event, according to Adams, among them, painter and illustrator Cameron Winacoff, whose work was displayed along Main Street in front of It’s a Deli Thing.
Winacoff, of Owosso, said he’s been participating in the ArtWalk for nearly 10 years, though he began drawing at an early age.
“My father, when I was really young, he saw I had a talent for stuff, so he got me working with pencils, right? And so the pencils led to ink, and then inks led to paint. Paint spreads across the page, for me it’s easier to use, so I was like ‘I can paint,’” Winacoff said.
Having lived in Michigan for more than 40 years, many of Winacoff’s paintings feature natural landscapes, including scenes from White Cloud and Ludington, he said.
For the past two years, Winacoff has collaborated with photographer Amy Otto, of Fenton. Oftentimes, Winacoff said he will take a photograph of Otto’s and paint it on canvas.
The two showcased their work alongside each other Saturday.
“It’s just one of those nice things to let people see that we can do stuff,” Winacoff said.
“We work regular jobs, so this is just our hobby, what we love to do…Being able to do this together, it makes it really nice,” Otto added.
Mayor Pro-Tem Sue Osika said the annual event fosters community.
“I like to talk to people and find out where they’re from, and they’re from all over Shiawassee County just coming down for this day, they bring their families, they bring their animals,” Osika said. “You see people talking to people too, people that they haven’t probably seen in a long time. It kind of brings the community together, it’s just great to see people down here.”
