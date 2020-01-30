OWOSSO — Applications are available for young women or girls seeking the title of Miss Curwood Festival or Curwood Princess 2020.
The 40th Miss Curwood Festival queen and princess pageant will be March 14 at The Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts. The combined pageant selects the queen and princess, along with court member(s) for each group.
The queen’s pageant is open to any young woman who has never been married, is a resident of Shiawassee County, and is between 17 and 23 by the date of the pageant.
Princess candidates must also be residents of Shiawassee County and be either 8 or 9 as of Jan. 1.
Miss Curwood Festival and the court member(s) are chosen to represent the Curwood Festival and the community at festivals in and around Shiawassee County, as well as events and speaking engagements within the community, while the Curwood Festival princess and her court member attend local parades and events.
All winners have the primary responsibility of serving as royalty for the 43rd annual Curwood Festival June 4-7 in downtown Owosso.
Candidates for both titles will be judged on their communication skills, personalities, intelligence, poise, and overall enthusiasm for the Curwood Festival and our community. More details are available with the applications.
Miss Curwood Festival and the court member(s) receive scholarships to the college of their choice at the conclusion of their reign. All candidates for both titles will receive a gift bag with items contributed by our local business sponsors and generous supporters.
Applications can be obtained on the festival website at curwoodfestival.com or at the Curwood Festival office, 212 S. Washington St. All applications must be postmarked by Feb. 28. For information, call Bridgit Spielman at (989) 666-2981 or emailed to spielman@owosso.k12.mi.us.
Tickets for the pageant are $10 at the door, $5 for children under 13, and children that will be seated on a lap are free.
