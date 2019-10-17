CORUNNA — The Owosso Musicale is hosting a musical fundraising event at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park, 57 Emma Drive.
There is no admission charge, although donations will be accepted to help fund youth music scholarships.
The event features “Old Time Fiddle Music and MORE!” presented by Dave Langdon, Mike Ross, and Fred Johnson, who having been playing the fiddle and other instruments together since 1970.
The group will be playing and discussing music from the Southern and Appalachian regions of the country, as well as fiddle traditions from other areas including Michigan. The trio will be playing tunes from some of these regions to demonstrate the differences in styles and may also sing some songs to demonstrate how the fiddle fits into string band music.
Mike Ross, also a composer and poet, lives near Bath. He plays several instruments including fiddle, harmonica, banjo, mandolin, guitar, etc. He has played for contra and square dance bands, is currently with the Scarlet Runner String Band and Liberty String Band.
Fred Johnson began playing the guitar in high school in Okemos, and picked up the fiddle in the 1970s while living in Cadillac and then the mandolin and five-string banjo. He was a founding member of the New Wexford County Rangers, New Five Cents, and the Northwood Country Band in northern Michigan and since moving back to Haslett has played with local contra and square dance bands, Askin’ For Trouble and duo Denning & Johnson, as well as Tana Denning, and area churches.
Dave Langdon, raised in Owosso, was introduced to old-time music at the Ten Pound Fiddle Coffeehouse, started playing the fiddle in 1977, and then the upright bass. He’s a member of the Pretty Shaky String Band, a local weekly music jam in East Lansing, the Scarlet Runner String Band, and other musical groups. He researches and collects traditional music and dance in Michigan through recordings and interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.