OWOSSO — Celisa Rolling will present a 30-minute recital of solo harp music for the Owosso Musicale at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2510 N. M-52, use the south parking lot entrance.
The recital is in conjuction with the Musicale’s monthly gathering. All music outreach programs are free, donations will be accepted.
Rolling is a professional harpist currently living in Belleville. She focuses on music that provides warmth and resonance; playing beautiful music is always her goal.
Her classical harp training includes a study of the Salzedo technique and draws on the repertoire of Carlos Salzedo, Gabriel Faure, Marcel Tournier, Paul Hindemith, Claude Debussy and Germaine Taillerferre.
She received her bachelor of music degree in harp performance from Eastern Michigan University and her master of music in harp performance from the University of Michigan.
Rolling plans to open her program with “En Bateau.” It is part of the “Petite Suite” by Claude Debussy. Originally composed for piano, it has been transcribed for the harp.
The featured piece on the recital is the “Suite of Eight Dances” by Carlos Salzedo. This suite includes a gavotte, minuet, polka, Siciliana, bolero, seguidilla, tango and rumba.
