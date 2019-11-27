The Village of Chesaning has announced the following holiday activities:
n The Greg Wirgau 5K Turkey Trot, from 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 30 in Showboat Park. The event is open to all ages and will feature fun stations, giveaways and prizes. All proceeds go toward scholarships for Chesaning High School students going into skilled trades.
n An arts and crafts show, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at Chesaning Middle School and High School. Approximately 250 vendors will participate. Admission is $2 per person. Shuttle buses and concessions will be available.
n Battle of the Bulbs Nov. 29-Dec. 9 Village residents are encouraged to decorate their home or business and submit a photo of the display to michesaning.org. The photo with the most likes will win — voting opens Dec. 9.
n Santa’s Village, from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22 at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds. The indoor Christmas wonderland will feature amusement rides, Joel Tacey’s comedy show, holiday craft vendors, games, face painting and photos with Santa. Admission for adults and children 6 and older is $10; children age 3-5 $5; children 2 and under are free. Veterans and active service members also will receive free admission.
n A pancake breakfast with Santa, from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at Chesaning Middle School. The cost is $5 for a family of two and $10 for a family of three or more. Registration for the event is due Nov. 22.
n Cookies with Santa from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Studio 124, 124 E. Broad St. Participants will have to opportunity to visit Santa and decorate cookies.
