OWOSSO — The Friends of the Shiawassee River is kicking off its 2020 slate of events in a big way, according to Executive Director Lorraine Austin, welcoming oceanographer and deep sea explorer Dr. David Gallo to conduct a presentation on life in the deep oceans, as well as on the importance of water as a resource, during the nonprofit’s annual meeting Jan. 21.
The meeting — to take place at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts — is open to the public, and will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m.
Admission is free for Friends of the Shiawassee River members, and $5 per person for non-members, according to Austin.
“Our annual meeting is always a fun way to gather our members and the community at large to share the Friends’ accomplishments over the past year, our plans for the next year to come, and to acknowledge special volunteers who help make our organization so successful,” Austin said in a press release. “This year, we’re especially excited to have Dr. Gallo and to host the event at the Lebowsky to encourage a larger crowd. I can assure anyone in attendance that they will be treated to a truly memorable experience.”
During his nearly 30-year career at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, Gallo played an integral role in advancing human’s exploration of the world’s oceans, becoming one of the first scientists to use a combination of robots and submarines to explore the deep seafloor — recently co-leading an expedition to create the first comprehensive map of the RMS Titanic, which sank in the north Atlantic Ocean in 1912.
Robert Ballard of the Woods Hole Institute led the expeditions to find the Titanic’s resting place on the ocean floor.
Gallo has also given several “TED Talks”, including one — “Underwater Astonishments” — that has gained more than 15 million views, and is ranked among the top 10 most popular TED presentations of all time.
“Today, we’ve explored less than 8 percent of the world beneath the sea,” Gallo said in a press release. “Regardless of where we live, the oceans impact our everyday lives, providing humanity with half of the oxygen in the air and more than 90 percent of the fresh water we drink globally. I’m excited to be able to come to Owosso to share some of my experiences and to collaborate with the Friends organization as they work at a local level to help protect our precious water resources.”
Austin said the annual meeting will serve two primary functions: To educate the public about the importance of water as a resource, and to inform area residents of the work the Friends organization is doing to maintain and improve the health of the Shiawassee River.
“We’re hoping to get people who may not have heard much about the Friends to realize that, you know, we may not be able to do everything here, but we do have connections and we do get our information from a well-sourced scientific community,” Austin said. “Water is precious, whether it be our local river or the oceans, and the Shiawassee river shouldn’t be taken for granted because it’s a pretty great resource.”
The annual meeting will also serve as a preface to the Friends’ upcoming educational forums regarding climate change in February, March and April, funded by a nearly $22,000 grant from the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) program.
All forums will be open to the public at no cost, according to Austin, as the Friends strive to gather feedback from area stakeholders regarding their concerns about climate change, with the ultimate goal being to develop and implement a strategy to best address those concerns moving forward. Specific dates, times and locations for the forums have yet to be finalized, she added.
Those interested in attending the Friends’ annual meeting are encouraged to register online at shiawasseeriver.org by Jan. 16, though tickets will still be available through Jan. 21, according to Austin.
For more information about the event, or the Friends, visit shiawasseeriver.org or email info@shiawasseeriver.org.
People may also contact the group by calling their office at (989) 723-9062.
