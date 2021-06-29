LAINGSBURG — After a summer’s hiatus, free movies are returning to McClintock Park in July.
The Movies in the Park series kicks off with “Trolls World Tour” July 7 and runs Wednesday evenings through Aug. 11. “Toy Story 4,” “Tom and Jerry” and “Frozen II” are among the other films featured this summer.
This year marks the 13th installation of the annual series, organized by the Laingsburg Area Recreation Committee. The movie schedule was delayed and ultimately canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so excited (to be back),” longtime organizer Jody Frank said. “We always have a good turnout and just to be able to have the families be able to come out to this free event is going to be amazing. I think we’re all ready for that.”
Movies will begin each Wednesday at dusk, though activities downtown will actually start much earlier. The Jack Clarkson Band will offer live music beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesdays outside of Twilinger’s Tavern; the Laingsburg Farmers Market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays nearby along Roosevelt Row; and food trucks will occupy the park every Wednesday, serving up fresh offerings to patrons.
“The movies are free, the music is free and what a wonderful way to get out and enjoy some summer weather,” Frank said.
In years past, movie screenings followed the city’s annual Music in the Park concert series, but with the addition of the new amphitheater, the weekly concerts have transitioned to Fridays.
“Some people were a little bit worried but I have no concerns with that because really your crowd is different.” Frank said of the lineup change. “When it comes to the movies, some people might come for the music and then stay for the movies, but a lot of our (screenings), they’re family movies and so the crowd is a little bit different. I don’t think that’s going to affect our numbers at all.”
The amphitheater, a community effort more than 20 years in the making, will serve as the platform for the inflatable movie screen — at least that’s the plan, according to Frank.
“The first night will be the test,” she said. “The hill is awesome, we’ve always loved the hill, but as the evening gets later, it gets dewy, so that starts playing into some of the electronics that are down at the bottom of the hill. This will help with that.”
The Laingsburg Downtown Development Authority (DDA) agreed to cover the licensing costs to screen this year’s movies, which runs about $450 per film. Area businesses sponsored individual movies in year’s past.
“Our businesses have been hit hard so I totally appreciate (the DDA) doing that,” Frank said. “It’s remarkable.”
For more information on Movies in the Park, visit facebook.com/laingsburgmoviesinthepark.
The rest of this year’s Movies in the Park lineup includes:
July 14 — “The Croods: A New Age”
July 21 — “Toy Story 4”
July 28 — “Dolittle”
Aug. 4 — “Tom & Jerry”
Aug. 11 — “Frozen II”
