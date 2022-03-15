OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center’s second exhibition of 2022 begins today, featuring an ecletic array of pieces from a variety of talented contributors spread out through four of the center’s gallery spaces. It is scheduled to run through April 24.
The SAC’s biggest chunk of exhibition space, the River Gallery, has been given over to the “It’s All About Cats” group, a diversely-gifted bunch of ailurophiles — including visual painter Scott Yukio Fergus, printmaker Laura DeLind, ceramic sculptor Doug DeLind, poet Anita Skeen, and singers Connie Page and Kelly Boyle — who have turned their various mediums into a celebration of all things feline.
Skeen will hold a poetry reading, and Page and Boyle will sing some of their favorite songs about cats.
Other galleries will exhibit works from the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild, Owosso artist Gary Mulnix, and Arts Center instructors.
The instructors’ exhibit, housed in the center’s Docent Gallery, is an opportunity for SAC instructors to strut their stuff a bit, hopefully attracting the eyes of prosepctive students, said Art Education Director Linda Ruehle.
“We’re excited and hope to bring more students because they want to learn from a certain instructor,” Ruehle said. “This will be a little something that shows what our instructors do, and some of our staff. It’s just to showcase (them).”
The Shiawassee Artists’ Guild is a group of artists and art lovers, including Debbie Auble, Bonnie Brown, Dan Chrenka, Jeanne Curtis, Chris Frank, Marie Gougeon, Linda Justice, Jann Lardie, Susan McGuire, Regina Moskal, Sue Newcom, Nancy Parrish, Ruehle, Jennifer Ross, Linda Van Case and Barbara Walworth. Their works will be shown in the Moore Gallery and cover a variety of painting styles, from abtracts to realism.
Mulnix’s work will be in the Hebert Gallery. He calls his exhibit, “Flower Garden: Close up!” It includes 19 pastel paintings and five bronze sculptures. He said he works from close-up photos of flowers as references, and that his affinity for flora began on vistis to his grandfather’s home.
“I started this series,” Mulnix said. “I just pictured it in my head, wouldn’t it be cool to cover a whole wall with these? I’ve been so excited. They’re all colors that grow in my garden. I’ve been growing flowers all my life. Growing up, you’d go to my grandfather’s house, and there were just flowers everywhere.”
The SAC is open during the exhibition and open to the public free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. Their next exhibit following this one will be major, commemorating their 50th anniversary and opening to the public on May 6.
For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.
