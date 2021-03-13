OWOSSO — All students grades 9-12 in Shiawassee County, Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie are invited to participate in the Shiawassee Arts Center’s 48th annual High School Art Scholarship Show and Competition that runs April 28 to May 2.
There will be $2,000 in scholarship awards presented, including the $600 Janis Kazen Award.
For 48 years SAC has offered scholarships to talented young art students. Since the establishment of SAC in 1972, over $85,000 in scholarships and awards have been granted to provide students recognition and financial assistance in their artistic growth, the SAC said in a press release.
Additional details, deadlines and registration forms are available at shiawasseearts.org, or at the Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive, Owosso; they may also be obtained from high school art instructors. Students need not be currently enrolled in an art class.
Home school and private high school students are welcome. For more information, call SAC Arts Education Director Linda Ruehle at (989)723-8354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.