Tanton takes over top job at Lebowsky Center

OWOSSO — The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts has a new executive director.
Kelleigh Tanton will begin her role Monday. Tanton replaces Kathy Brooks, who had served in the position since 2015.
“I am thrilled to become a part of the Owosso community,” Tanton said. “My goals for the theater are to increase programming, provide financial stability and enrich the quality of life for area residents through the arts and special events.”
A reception to welcome Tanton and celebrate Brooks’ retirement will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Lebowsky lobby. All volunteers and the public are invited to stop by, Board of Trustees President Sue Ludington said.
Tanton comes to Lebowsky with a wealth of experience in performing arts management and promotion, most recently as owner of her own concert promotion business. She served as upper-level management, specializing in marketing at Flint’s Whiting Auditorium, where she created comprehensive strategic marketing plans and handled media and community relations. She contributed to strategic planning, programming decisions, and operational improvements.
“Kelleigh’s background will be invaluable to Lebowksy as we move forward,” Ludington said. “We are excited to learn from her and continue our growth as a premier mid-Michigan theatre.”
Prior to her work at Whiting, Tanton worked at Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, where she developed performance series and oversaw a number of events, including financial reporting. A graduate of Northwood University in Midland, Tanton grew up in the thumb area of Michigan.
“She commented when she arrived in Owosso, she felt like she was ‘home,’” Ludington said.
Tanton is looking forward to this season’s opening musical “Kinky Boots,” which will run for two weekends starting Sept. 9. Tickets are now on sale online at lebowskycenter.com and in the box office.
