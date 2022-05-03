Lebowsky executive director announces retirement

OWOSSO — Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts Executive Director Kathy Brooks will retire July 1.
Brooks has served as executive director since 2015, but has been part of the Lebowsky since her performance as a tap-dancing cow in the 1996 Will Roger’s Follies, a press release states.
“I quickly realized the stage was not my true calling,” Brooks said. Instead, she enjoyed off-stage efforts such as finding props or stage managing.
“I loved being around the creative people,” she said.
During Brooks’ tenure, the theater has undergone a number of changes, including a rebranding from the Owosso Community Players to The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, a name that more accurately reflects the current status of the group, according to Brooks.
“We serve the Owosso area and beyond with outstanding productions,” Brooks said. “Our audiences have grown tremendously, as has the distance patrons will travel to see our shows.”
Brooks credits the quality and variety of programming for the theater’s success since it reopened after a fire gutted the interior in 2007. Brooks was responsible for bringing in outside entertainment, including tribute bands, magicians, comedians and performing artists.
“We escalated our growth coming out of the 2007 fire and subsequent rebuild,” Brooks said. “I wanted to provide other live performing arts experiences beyond our traditional productions.”
Brooks said she is especially proud of bringing the theater through the pandemic, seeking COVID-19 relief funds from the state and federal government, as well as local donors.
“Kathy’s insight into the non-profit world as well as her dedication to the Lebowsky Center and our community are remarkable,” said Mike Ash, former Owosso Community Players president. “Working with Kathy all these years has been a great pleasure.”
Brooks thanked former executive director Linda Keenan for teaching her much about her role, but says she has also learned a lot “by doing.” The organization is in the process of hiring her replacement and Brooks will help to train whoever is chosen.
In retirement, Brooks plans to focus on entrepreneurial endeavors and the family business, Farmer’s Garden, while still volunteering at the theater.
“I love this theater and all of our volunteers who do so much to keep things going,” Brooks said.
Brooks also plans to leave her legacy by raising the money for the creation of an endowment fund.
“I will truly miss Kathy; she has been a great executive director helping us navigate our organization after our rebuild of Lebowsky,” current OCP President Sue Ludington said.
