OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center, celebrating SAC’s 23rd annual member artists show, invites current, renewing and new members to participate in a new exhibit.
The non-juried show will feature the multimedia work of artists across Michigan July 7 to Aug. 30 at the Arts Center. The reception and award ceremony is from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 30.
Awards totaling $500 will be announced by artist Louis Marinaro, professor of art at the School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan.
Each SAC member artist (annual membership is $40) may submit one piece of original artwork in any medium that must be for sale. The artwork may not have been previously shown at SAC. Exhibit sales commission to artists is 65 percent (consider this when pricing artwork).
For more information, print out an application or enter online, visit shiawasseearts.org/artists/2020-member-show/. The entry fee is $10. The deadline to submit applications is June 26.
The Shiawassee Arts Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Arts Center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty Gift Shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge.
For more information call the Center at (989) 723-8354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.