Corunna pastor pens first book

CORUNNA — The Rev. Tony Moore of the First Baptist Church of Corunna has published his first book: “Messages for All God’s Children.”
The collection of children’s sermons spans 35 years of Moore’s ministry. He described the work as a “labor of love.”
“Years ago when I was just getting started and wanting to include our youngest worshippers in ‘Big Church,’ I was amazed at the scarcity of good resources for such a ministry. So all these years later I decided to compile an inexpensive resource from my years of experience,” Moore said. “Although written with the overloaded modern pastor in mind, the format is so direct and precise that it could be utilized effectively by virtually anyone who works with children.”
Throughout the book, common household items are used by Moore to explain basic spiritual truths. The 3- to 5-minute lessons appeal to children of all ages, he said, which ultimately inspired the title: “Messages for All God’s Children.”
The book is now available in print and digitally through all major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Ingram. An autographed copy is available for checkout through the Community District Library where Moore recently retired as a librarian assistant, working at both the Corunna and Perry branches.
