ST. JOHNS — The Mint City Singers is presenting “Renewal and Rejoicing, Spring through Song” at the Wilson Center in St. Johns at 7 p.m. April 22.
This choral concert is an “eclectic collection of songs celebrating love, friendship and community,” a press release states. It includes favorites such as “You’ve got a Friend”, “You Raise Me Up”, “May The Road Rise To Meet You”, “Loch Lomond”, “Blue Skies” and “What a Wonderful World.”
The MCS is a choir comprised of people from St. Johns and the surrounding communities who love to sing and share choral music with others. The Mint City Singers and the Laingsburg Community Singers will present a joint concert that features “The Gospel Mass” by Robert Ray and other selections at the Wilson Center on at 7 p.m. April 29.
