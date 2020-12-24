OAKLEY — Christian musicians Mike Reath and Lynn Webster will share a new Christmas musical written by Lynn, called “Child Of Hope,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Oakley Community Church.
The Rev. John Miller is the pastor of the church, 327 S. Main St.
The music duo now performs as “Praise 2 Him” in area churches. They have recorded a CD, which will be available at the concert.
Miller invites area residents to attend the concert as Praise 2 Him shares “Child Of Hope” in songs and narrations to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
